Traffic

Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road to close starting Thursday, Oct. 27

An exact date of when the section would be reopened has not been revealed.
Credit: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
'Road Closed' signs block the entrance to I-495 north to the bridge over the Christina River June 4, 2014 in Wilmington, Delaware.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road will be closed for 3-4 weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27. 

Additionally, Greens Prairie Road westbound from Castlegate Drive to Etonbury Avenue was reopened on Wednesday.

The announcement isn't the only traffic news in the Bryan-College Station area. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Rock Prairie Railroad crossing at Welborn road was closed for the installation of new railroad tracks after being indefinitely postponed about a month earlier.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERTS ⚠️ • Westbound Greens Prairie Road from Castlegate Drive to Etonbury Avenue reopens later today. • Beginning Thursday, Castlegate Drive will be closed at Greens Prairie Road for 3-4 weeks.

Posted by City of College Station - Government on Wednesday, October 26, 2022

