Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road to close starting Thursday, Oct. 27

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Wednesday, Oct. 26 that Castlegate Drive at Greens Prairie Road will be closed for 3-4 weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 27.

The announcement isn't the only traffic news in the Bryan-College Station area. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Rock Prairie Railroad crossing at Welborn road was closed for the installation of new railroad tracks after being indefinitely postponed about a month earlier.