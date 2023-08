Traffic heading east on Harvey Mitchell is being diverted to Texas Avenue southbound while College Station Fire and College Station Police work to clear the area.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police and the College Station Fire Department are at the scene of a crash at Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Texas Avenue.

It was not made clear by police if there were any injuries as a result of the crash.

Eastbound Harvey Mitchell Parkway to Texas Avenue is being shut down and diverted to southbound Texas Avenue, according to CSPD.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.