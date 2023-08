The crash was reported by CSPD shortly after 11 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle has shut down northbound Wellborn Road and Grove Street, according to College Station Police.

The crash was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

It's currently unclear if anybody has been injured from the crash.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.