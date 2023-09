Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are asking the public to avoid the area by Southbound State Highway 6 at the William D Fitch exit due to a crash involving four cars..

The outside southbound lane of Highway 6 is shut down, police say.

No injuries have been reported as of publish time.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.