Sections of Greens Prairie Road to be partially closed for road work starting Fri, Oct 7

There will not be any westbound traffic through the area for roughly three weeks.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The city of College Station announced Weds, Oct. 5 that Greens Prairie Road will only be accessible to eastbound traffic starting Fri, Oct. 7.

The section that is restricted will be from Etonbury Avenue to Castlegate Drive, according to the announcement. Traffic is expected to be accessible to only eastbound traffic for about three weeks.

Donnington Drive is also set to close at Greens Prairie starting early next week, according to the announcement.

Additionally, WS Phillips Parkway, Dalton Drive, and Amberley Place will close for 1-2 weeks as part of the maintenance project.