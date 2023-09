The College Station Fire Department says that while the driver was transported to medical care, no other injuries were reported.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An SUV crashed into a residence off of Longmire Drive in College Station around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the College Station Fire Department.

According to CSFD, the driver veered off the road and through the yard of a home, eventually coming to a stop after crashing into the fence.

The driver was given medical attention after first responders arrived.

No other injuries were reported.

Vehicle crash occurred near Longmire around 1:30 pm today. pic.twitter.com/ybrmfsm5lU — College Station Fire Department (@CSTXFire) September 12, 2023

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube