TxDOT to conduct maintenance on Navasota River Bridge starting Dec. 22

Maintenance will start on Monday, Dec. 26 and is expected to last approximately 60 days, depending on weather, field conditions, and work progress.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota River Bridge is set to have maintenance done starting on Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the city of Navasota.

The work is set to be done in two phases. Phase one will close the outside (left) lane on State Highway 6 Northbound and the Business 6 entrance ramp to State Highway 6. Traffic headed northbound on the Business 6 entrance ramp will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass, according to the press release.

Phase two will begin once phase one has been completed, and will feature repairs on the State Highway 6 southbound bridge.