TxDOT to conduct maintenance on Navasota River Bridge starting Dec. 22

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota River Bridge is set to have maintenance done starting on Monday, Dec. 26, according to a press release from the city of Navasota.
The work is set to be done in two phases. Phase one will close the outside (left) lane on State Highway 6 Northbound and the Business 6 entrance ramp to State Highway 6. Traffic headed northbound on the Business 6 entrance ramp will be detoured to the FM 3090 overpass, according to the press release.
Phase two will begin once phase one has been completed, and will feature repairs on the State Highway 6 southbound bridge.
Both phases are expected to last roughly 30 days each, according to the press release. The TxDOT construction team will be working on the project daily until the maintenance is completed. Changes in the finish date will be dependent on field conditions, weather, and work progress.