HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Texas DPS Troopers are investigating an overturned school bus near Richards, Texas in Montgomery County. The bus overturned on FM 1791 north of FM 149.

DPS Troopers say there are two injuries from the overturning of the bus. One student and the bus driver suffered the minor injuries. All other passengers were not injured. DPS says to expect delays while they investigate the scene. We will have the latest on KAGS News at 6PM.