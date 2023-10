The City of College Station says that the road work is expected to be finished by Jan. 4, 2024.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — More closures are coming to College Station roads.

The stretch of University Oaks Boulevard between Stallings Drive and Olympia Way in College Station will close for culvert and roadway reconstruction on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to the City of College Station.

The city says the road work can be expected to be completed by early January 2024. Detours will be in place.

