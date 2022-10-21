Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25

The announcement comes nearly a month after the original maintenance was indefinitely postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks.

The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 was indefinitely postponed.

The crossing is expected to be closed for 3-4 days, according to the City of College Station. Traffic control will be provided, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

