x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Rock Prairie Railroad crossing to close for maintenance starting Tuesday, Oct. 25

The announcement comes nearly a month after the original maintenance was indefinitely postponed due to unforeseen circumstances.

More Videos

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The City of College Station announced Friday, Oct. 21 that the railroad crossing at Rock Prairie Road will be closed on Tuesday, Oct. 25 for the installation of new railroad tracks.

The news comes after the original maintenance that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 27 was indefinitely postponed.

The crossing is expected to be closed for 3-4 days, according to the City of College Station. Traffic control will be provided, but motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

⚠️ TRAFFIC ALERT: Union Pacific Railroad will close the crossing at Rock Prairie Road west of Wellborn Road on Tuesday...

Posted by City of College Station - Government on Friday, October 21, 2022

The city also noted that more closures are expected to take place in the next month, but no dates on when the closures will take place have been revealed.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out