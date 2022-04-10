Copperfield Drive in Bryan to undergo maintenance from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2

BRYAN, Texas — According to an announcement from the City of Bryan, Copperfield Drive will be closed starting on Weds, Oct. 5 until Weds, Nov. 2 for road maintenance and installation of a new sewer pipe.
Detours for traffic westbound will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville Road, and south on Copperfield Drive. For eastbound traffic, detours are available north on Copperfield Drive, east on Boonville Road, and south on Pendleton Drive.
Questions can be referred to the City of Bryan Engineering Department at 979-209-5030.