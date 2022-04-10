Copperfield Drive in Bryan to undergo maintenance from Oct. 5 to Nov. 2

The section of Copperfield Drive between Park Meadow Land and Coppercrest Drive will be shut down from Weds, Oct. 5 to Weds, Nov. 2.

BRYAN, Texas — According to an announcement from the City of Bryan, Copperfield Drive will be closed starting on Weds, Oct. 5 until Weds, Nov. 2 for road maintenance and installation of a new sewer pipe.

Detours for traffic westbound will be north on Pendleton Drive, west on Boonville Road, and south on Copperfield Drive. For eastbound traffic, detours are available north on Copperfield Drive, east on Boonville Road, and south on Pendleton Drive.

📍Friendly reminder, that Copperfield Drive will be temporary closed between Park Meadow Lane and Coppercrest Drive from... Posted by City of Bryan - Government on Tuesday, October 4, 2022