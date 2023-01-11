Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15

The maintenance is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is scheduled to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the city of Navasota.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city.

According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.