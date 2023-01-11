Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city.
According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.
The maintenance will include the milling and repaving of parking spaces along Washington Avenue. Additionally, the segments of downtown parking will be unavailable during the scheduled work hours.