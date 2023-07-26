x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

TxDOT to begin installing center medians on FM 1179 on Thursday

More road construction is coming to a street near you.
Credit: KAGS

BRYAN, Brazos County — TxDOT has announced in a press release that center medians are going to be installed on Villa Maria Road and Briarcrest Drive, also known as FM 1179, on Thursday.

Multiple sections will undergo maintenance for the installation. The Villa Maria-Briarcrest split near Carter Creek Parkway to Kent Street will be the first section to have center medians installed, with South College Avenue having medians installed afterwards.

During the installations, the lanes will be reduced to one lane each way. TxDOT recommends finding alternate routes if you use these roads on your regular commutes.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Also on KAGS:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

SH 6 entrance ramp to be closed for weekend

Before You Leave, Check This Out