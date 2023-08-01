TxDOT to begin roadwork in Navasota this month

Roadwork would involve widening State Highway 105 starting Aug. 14

NAVASOTA, Texas — The city of Navasota will have some construction happening in two weeks that will involve some major roadwork — totaling $2 million. The project is contracted to Texas Materials Group.

Through a Tuesday afternoon news release, city officials say starting Aug. 14, the Texas Department of Transportation's contractor will begin to widen State Highway 105 West from Fairway Drive to Pecan Lakes Drive.

"This work will widen SH 105 W and include a two-way left turn lane," the news release said. "Motorists should obey all traffic control and flaggers in the area. Work will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m."

This construction is anticipated to be complete in approximately six months.