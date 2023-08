Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as the entire intersection has been shut down.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The intersection of University Oaks Boulevard and Munson Avenue in College Station has been shut down due to a crash involving a bicyclist, according to College Station Police.

Authorities say the bicyclist, a 23-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

We will continue to update you as we learn more details.

