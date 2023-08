The crash was reported in the 3000 block of University Drive East at 3:40 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police have reported a crash in the 3000 block of University Drive East. All westbound traffic has been blocked as of publish time.

No information on the cars involved or if there were any injuries were provided.

KAGS will continue to update this story as we learn more details.

