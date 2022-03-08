Wheels Up Wednesday: Americans are jetting to Europe this summer

The U.S. dollar is now the strongest it’s been against the euro in two decades making European vacations more affordable.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you’ve recently noticed that it seems like more people are traveling to Europe — you’re right. Travel experts say it's because the euro is down right now.

With expenses here in the U.S. still high with inflation and gas prices, people are finding their dollars may go a bit further in Europe.

For the first time in 20 years, the euro has fallen below the U.S. dollar.

For American tourists, that means European vacations are more affordable in dollars than they've been in the past. So, while airfare and other travel costs are rising, the strong dollar might help offset those increases for lucky Europe-bound Americans.

Top European destinations include the Capital City of Slovenia, Ljubljana, Marbella, Spain and Amiens, France.