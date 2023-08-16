Carnival installing roller coaster on newest ship sailing out of Galveston starting December

The BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is an 800-foot electric track that will carry two people per ride. The riders control the speed of the car.

GALVESTON, Texas — Attention cruise ship enthusiasts!

If you're sailing out of Galveston at the end of the year on Carnival's newest ship -- Jubilee -- prepare for more than just karaoke nights, buffets and stage plays.

Carnival Jubilee is getting a roller coaster added to its onboard activities list.

The BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster is an 800-foot electric track that will carry two people per ride. The riders control the speed of the car, which runs up to 40 miles per hour, and at its peak, riders will be 187 feet above the water line, Carnival said.

The BOLT is not a new attraction for Carnival. The coaster is already a big deal on sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Carnival Jubilee

Carnival Jubilee has room for more than 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew and will make stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico, as well as Mahogany Bay (Isla Roatan), Honduras.

Features include the BOLT roller coaster on the top deck and a three-deck atrium on the starboard side that overlooks the ocean and converts to an entertainment venue at night.

“This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we’ve got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love," Duffy said.

This Excel-class ship is four times bigger than the first Carnival Jubilee based in Galveston back in 2002. Carnival began resurrecting some names of previous ships to celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.