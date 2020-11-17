Put on your seat belt and save a life

"Wearing a seat belt reduces the chance of dying in a passenger car by 45% and that increases to 60% in a pickup," said Bob Cowell with TxDOT.

BRYAN, Texas — Holiday break is just around the corner and students and families may be traveling more to see their loved ones during this time.

It really is as simple as a click. A motion that takes less than thirty seconds can save not just your life but also those of the ones you love.

“It’s very simple, it’s all about saving lives. With health and safety our top priority in the state of Texas, TXDOT reminds everyone if we can take a simple precaution to help ourselves and our family members, the easiest thing we can do is buckle up. Wearing a seat belt reduces the chance of dying in a passenger car by 45% and that increases to 60% in a pickup where you’re more likely to turn over in a pickup if you have a crash," said TXDOT Bryan College Station public information officer Bob Colwell.

TXDOT's campaign that launches today until November 29th provides extra money to police officers to be on the lookout for people not wearing their seatbelts.

The annual Click It or Ticket campaign is underway! Our eye-catching, 17-foot-tall Click It or Ticket mobile message board is in Dallas today and will be traveling across Texas to remind folks to buckle up every rider, every ride, day and night. #ClickItorTicket #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/SeafiRADua — TxDOT (@TxDOT) November 16, 2020

“Fines are not higher than they are. Normal fines are set. If a person does not have a seatbelt on in the car, it’s usually 200 hundred dollars now if they have a child that is 8 years or younger and they must be in a booster seat unless they are 4 foot 9 inches. If they are caught unrestrained, that fine is starting at 250 dollars," said Colwell.

Just last year alone, there were more than 900 traffic fatalities in Texas involving unbuckled drivers or passengers. With more people driving during the holidays, TXDOT is reminding you to click it or ticket.

Local first responders that arrive on scene to crashes reiterate how important it is to wear a seatbelt when in a vehicle.

“It’s evident for first responders that seat belts do save people. A lot of people who have received worse injuries were not wearing seatbelts so there’s really no excuse. Nowadays, always put that safety belt on, make sure little ones are putting them on and wearing their seatbelt safely. It may not be your fault the cause of the crash but what you can control is if there is a crash, that you [can] minimize risk of injuries," said College Station Police Tristen Lopez.