Southwest suspends operations at Love Field ahead of winter weather; American proactively cancels flights

DALLAS — Dallas-based Southwest Airlines is suspending all operations from Love Field Thursday, as a significant winter storm system approaches North Texas.

All of the northern part of the state is under a winter storm watch - likely to get upgraded to a warning - ahead of the system, which is expected to bring a mixture of freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Southwest customers should visit the airline's website for flight information and more, the company said.

Meanwhile, Fort Worth-based American Airlines said it has also canceled the "vast majority of impacted flights" in the northeast and central parts of the U.S. so it could "proactively notify and accommodate our customers and avoid last-minute disruptions at the airport."

Customers whose travel plans are impacted by the storm will be able to rebook without change fees, the airlines said.

Parts of the metroplex could see anywhere between .10"-.25" of ice, with northern counties seeing up to .50" in the coming days. Snow, which will begin falling after ice, could accumulate up to 3" in counties north and west of Tarrant County.

Travel will be difficult, especially on bridges and overpasses. Ice accumulations and gusty winds on utility lines could cause power disruptions. Cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.