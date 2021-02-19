TEXAS, USA — The recent, historic cold snap has allowed snow to pile up across Texas over the past several days. Almost the entire state is snow covered and Texas is not the only state covered by snow. Snow cover across the lower-48 is the greatest extend on record, dating back to 2003.
According to the National Operational Hydrologic Remote Sensing Center, 73% of the lower-48 is covered by snow. The only state without snow is Florida!
Temperatures will begin to climb out of the Arctic deep freeze but the snow cover will stick around a while.