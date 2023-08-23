Navasota issued a voluntary water conservation notice due to high water demand and record-breaking temperatures.

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is asking residents to voluntarily conserve water due to the current high demand on the water systems. The call to conserve comes after several days of extreme heat conditions and a lack of rainfall worsening drought conditions. The city will be enacting Stage 1, Mild Water Shortage Conditions, effective Wednesday, August 23 as part of the city's Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan.

They ask that residents and businesses conserve water by,

Reducing watering and/or irrigation to no more than two times per week

Voluntarily reduce water usage inside your home/business

Assess and repair any irrigation leaks, hose leaks, toilet leaks, and any other potential leaks that may cause unexpected water loss

Reduce draining and refilling of swimming pools

Refrain from establishing new landscaping until the current drought has passed

Reduce water use for power washing of buildings, sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, or other hard surfaces

Residents are also being asked to limit irrigation of landscaped areas and to irrigate landscapes only between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days. Even-numbered street addresses should water on Sundays and Thursdays. While odd-numbered street addresses should water on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

If drought conditions continue the city anticipates enacting water conservation measures in accordance with the City’s Drought Contingency Plan. For more information on the City of Navasota’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan please contact the city's Public Works Department at (936) 825-6450.