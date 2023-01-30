List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31

BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and
Here is a list of closings and delays taking place:
- Leon ISD: two-hour delay, buses will run 2 hours later than their regular times
- Milano ISD: closed Tuesday with a two-hour delay on Wednesday
- Normangee ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at 10 a.m.
- Centerville ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at 10 a.m.
- Gause ISD: closed Tuesday with a two-hour delay on Wednesday
- Buffalo ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at 10 a.m.
- Madisonville ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at 10 a.m.
- Dime Box ISD: two-hour delay
- North Zulch ISD: two-hour delay, school will start at 10 a.m.
- Navasota ISD: Junior High Basketball Games on Monday cancelled
KAGS will continue to update this article as we learn of more closings and delays.