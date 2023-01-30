x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Closings

List: Brazos Valley schools, organizations closed due to severe weather on Tuesday, Jan. 31

With wintery weather rolling in, here is a list of school districts, businesses, and organizations that have changed their hours in preparation for what's to come.

More Videos

BRAZOS, Texas — Ahead of the wintery weather set to hit Central Texas and the Brazos Valley late Monday, Jan. 30 and Tuesday, Jan. 31, a number of school districts, organizations, and 

Here is a list of closings and delays taking place:

KAGS will continue to update this article as we learn of more closings and delays.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out