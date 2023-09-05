ERCOT issues weather watch for Wednesday-Friday

There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency and the agency said no action by consumers is needed during the watch.

TEXAS, USA — ERCOT has issued a weather watch from Sept. 6-8 because of forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves.

The agency said grid conditions are expected to be normal during the watch and it will continue to monitor conditions closely in order to deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations. There is not a current expectation of an energy emergency.

ERCOT said there is currently enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand. No action on the part of the consumer is needed.

ERCOT set a new September peak demand record of 78,459 MW Monday, Sept. 4, surpassing the previous September peak of 72,370 MW set Sept. 1, 2021. The current all-time peak demand record of 85,435 MW was set Aug. 10. This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records, surpassing 80 GWs for the first time ever.

ERCOT’s six-day supply and demand dashboard is showing the possibility of new all-time peak demand records this week, updated in real-time as the week progresses.

The agency encourages everyone to sign up for grid condition notifications through the Texas Advisory and Notification System.