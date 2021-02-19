TEXAS, USA — After several days of freezing temperatures and numerous rounds of wintry precipitation, many roofs, trees, and powerlines are coated in ice and snow. Temperatures will climb above freezing Friday afternoon and over the weekend, which will lead to the melting of ice and snow. As this melting occurs, it will pose a hazard as ice begins to fall from elevated surfaces.
If you venture out today or over the weekend, make sure you're aware of your surroundings. Avoid standing under trees or powerlines, and avoid standing close to structures.
Ice falling from elevated surfaces can cause severe head injuries or even death. If you are hit by a piece of falling ice, you should seek medical attention.