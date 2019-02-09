FORT HOOD, Texas — Helicopters from the 1st Air Cavalry Brigade "Air Cav" and soldiers from the 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade left Monday from Fort Hood to move closer to Hurricane Dorian's expected impact area, U.S. Army North said on Facebook.

“Given the storm's changing path, the agility and responsiveness of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) forces, including the ability to rapidly move and sustain personnel and equipment, and, if needed, conduct search and rescue operations, is critically important,” the post said.

It was not immediately known how many soldiers were sent or how long they would be deployed.

