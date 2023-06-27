Keeping cool in your home to survive the heat and cut utility bill

According to Bryan Texas Utilities, the key to low utility bills is to keep your home at a comfortable but also cool temperature.

BRYAN, Texas — If you take a step outside, you can feel the 100-degree temperatures that have beamed their way into summer.

However, ensuring the right temperature in your home can keep you cool and your bill low can be a bit challenging when you're trying to beat the heat.

Meagan Brown is the public information officer for Bryan Texas Utilities. While demand has increased around this time of the year, she explained how, despite cutting your bill in half, keeping a close eye on your AC unit can save you money in the long run in the case of an AC leak.

"It went from what felt like 70s then went to 100 automatically," said Brown.

Heat hits different in Texas. While some people may consider an indoor temperature of 76 degrees not cool enough, Brown recommends it to hit a good balance between comfort and cost-efficiency.

"Typically you know if you have your home at 74 try bumping it up to 76," she said. "Your energy bill but also the grid and times of need. Then we also recommend turning your air conditioner up or thermostat up as high and comfortable as possible."

Despite seeing these high temperatures last summer in Texas, she believes that's what turned up the heat this time around.

"Last year we were really in a drought so I think that lulled us to a false sense of security when these temperatures hit all of sudden we didn't have a good time to acclimated it."

As our bodies adjust to the scorching temperatures outside, keeping a cool home that's set to your comfort level will help you beat the Texas heat.

"It shouldn't effect your comfort level is especially if you're running ceiling fans or stand fans or something like that," she said.

For more energy savings tips, you can head to BTU's website here.