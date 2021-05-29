Summer is right around the corner and so are the hot temperatures. Find out how to protect your pets as temperatures increase.

TEXAS, USA — Temperatures continue to climb in Texas as we approach summer, and everyone will across the state will experience the summer-like heat over the coming weeks. With the summer heat, comes summer time off and many like to spend their time outdoors with their furry loved ones.

With many having outdoor plans and temperatures climbing into the 80s each day this Memorial Day Weekend, it is important to not forget about those furry loved ones. Avoid paved surfaces, walk them in the grass🐶🐱🌡❤️



It is important to remember, as the temperatures climb, you need to protect your pets from the heat. It is easy to forget how quickly pavement heats up during the warm months. When temperatures climb into the mid-80s, your pets are already a danger when walking them on concrete and asphalt. The temperature of paved surfaces climbs between 105 to 130-degrees when air temperatures are in the mid-80s. Add an additional 10-degrees to the air temperatures (mid-9os) and those pavement temperatures climb between 140 to 155-degrees! Temperatures this hot on pavement will quickly burn the paws of your furry loved ones in just seconds.

The reason pavement temperatures are hotter than the air temperature is because these surfaces absorb heat fast compared to grassy surfaces. It is safest to walk your furry loved ones in the grass as temperatures continue to climb.