BRYAN, Texas — Tropical Depression Imelda continues to meander along the I-45 corridor this afternoon (see Fig. 1). The slow movement northward is allowing Imelda to pump moisture into southeastern Texas, leading to rounds of heavy rain. Some of this moisture is wrapping into the eastern Counties of the viewing area as well as into the Brazos Valley.

Figure 1

KAGS

The heaviest rain will be confined to our eastern Counties where 2-5" may fall through Friday. Lighter rain accumulations for Bryan-College Station where up to 1" is possible through Friday (see Fig. 2). It should be noted, our in-house model is showing a band of heavy rain developing in the Brazos Valley late Thursday into early Friday. If this happens, much higher rainfall amounts would be possible for Bryan-College Station. This is something we will monitor over the next 24-hours.

Figure 2

KAGS

A Flash Flood Watch is in place through Thursday morning for much of the upper-Texas Coast (see Fig. 3), including our eastern Counties. It is possible this Flash Flood Watch may be extended at a later point. Within the Flash Flood Watch, rain totals may exceed 5-10".

Figure 3

KAGS

If you encounter a roadway covered in water, make sure you turn around.