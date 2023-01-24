It snowed! | Photos, video capture snow throughout North Texas

North Texas communities like Southlake, Sanger and Denton saw steady snowfall Tuesday night.

DALLAS — Despite some doubt whether it would stick, parts of North Texas are seeing heavy snowfall Tuesday night.

Northern parts of the metroplex, including Denton County and parts of Tarrant County, saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground, and creating the image of a winter wonderland.

The snow just north of Decatur is THICK!



Probably the heaviest we’ve seen all night.



We’re filming a minor wreck on 287 right now.



Visibility is becoming an issue out here—we’re not going too fast on the highway. (@wfaa) pic.twitter.com/BHyrIxaZJJ — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) January 25, 2023

And many North Texans were thrilled to share what they were seeing of the snow from their homes, with photos of snowfall in Southlake, Sanger, Decatur, Ponder and more.

Further flurries hit parts of Dallas and Collin counties but not to the level seen in Denton County.

Y’all!!! There’s snow on my chair in Tarrant Co.!! Woo 🙌🏼 Hoo!!! #wfaaweather pic.twitter.com/db2QQrpKMU — Cynthia Izaguirre (@wfaaizzy) January 25, 2023

Here's a look at some of the snowy scenes sent to WFAA by viewers: