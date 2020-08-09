What happens if they run out of letters for hurricane names?

It's only happened once before but there's a good chance we'll see named storms called Alpha, Beta and Gamma before the season ends.

HOUSTON — The Atlantic hurricane season doesn’t officially end until November 30 and we’re already up to the letter R with Tropical Storm Rene.

Since Q, U, X, Y and Z aren’t used that leaves only S, T, V and W -- or Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

What happens if they run out of letters? The National Hurricane Center would switch to the Greek alphabet.

Greek alphabet

Alpha

Beta

Gamma

Delta

Epsilon

Zeta

Eta

Theta

Iota

Kappa

Lambda

Mu

Nu

Xi

Omicron

Pi

Rho

Sigma

Tau

Upsilon

Phi

Chi

Psi

Omega

Names from the Greek alphabet have only been used once. That was during the deadly 2005 season with 28 named storms, including Katrina, Rita and Wilma.

They got all the way to Zeta that year when a storm formed in December after the season ended.

Forecasters with Colorado State have predicted 24 named storms for 2020, so there's a good chance we'll see Alpha, Beta and Gamma -- and maybe others.

The average number of named storms is 12.

The World Meteorological Organization comes up with the six list of names that are rotated every six years. (What were they thinking with Nana?)

Tap here for storm names through 2025.

The names of the deadliest and most destructive hurricanes are retired.

Retired hurricane names

Agnes 1972

Alicia 1983

Allen 1980

Allison 2001

Andrew 1992

Anita 1977

Audrey 1957

Betsy 1965

Beulah 1967

Bob 1991

Camille 1969

Carla 1961

Carmen 1974

Carol 1954

Celia 1970

Cesar 1996

Charley 2004

Cleo 1964

Connie 1955

David 1979

Dean 2007

Dennis 2005

Diana 1990

Diane 1955

Donna 1960

Dora 1964

Edna 1954

Elena 1985

Eloise 1975

Erika 2015

Fabian 2003

Felix 2007

Fifi 1974

Flora 1963

Florence 2018

Floyd 1999

Fran 1996

Frances 2004

Frederic 1979

Georges 1998

Gilbert 1988

Gloria 1985

Greta 1978

Gustav 2008

Harvey 2017

Hattie 1961

Hazel 1954

Hilda 1964

Hortense 1996

Hugo 1989

Igor 2010

Ike 2008

Inez 1966

Ingrid 2013

Ione 1955

Irene 2011

Iris 2001

Irma 2017

Isabel 2003

Isidore 2002

Ivan 2004

Janet 1955

Jeanne 2004

Joan 1988

Joaquin 2015

Juan 2003

Katrina 2005

Keith 2000

Klaus 1990

Lenny 1999

Lili 2002

Luis 1995

Maria 2017

Marilyn 1995

Matthew 2016

Michael 2018

Michelle 2001

Mitch 1998

Nate 2017

Noel 2007

Opal 1995

Otto 2016

Paloma 2008

Rita 2005

Roxanne 1995

Sandy 2012

Stan 2005

Tomas 2010

Wilma 2005