City of Franklin without power as winter weather bears down on parts of Texas

According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, power is scheduled to be restored for Franklin residents at 10 p.m. at the earliest.

FRANKLIN, Texas — The City of Franklin lost power on Wednesday and first responders have been quick to assist people in the community.

Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak said that since the winter weather hit, there have been 14 accidents, 13 trees reported down, 19 calls of traffic hazards, and three fires in Robertson County.

Yezak said that power is scheduled to be restored for Franklin residents at 10 p.m. at the earliest.

For those who need warmth until the power returns, warming centers for Robertson County can be found at the Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin and the Public Safety Building in Hearne.

