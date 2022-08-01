Disaster declarations issued for Bryan, College Station due to extreme drought

Almost all of Brazos County is classified in the "Extreme Drought Category."

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — The mayors of College Station and Bryan both declared a local state of disaster in their respective cities due to extreme drought.

According to a news release, almost 96% of Brazos County is classified in the "Extreme Drought Category" with 20% in the "Exceptional Drought Category."

"Extreme Drought" is the second-highest level of drought, which an lead to major crop and/or pasture losses and widespread water shortages or restrictions according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Exceptional Drought" is the highest ranking level of drought and is characterized by widespread crop and/or pasture losses and shortages of water in reservoirs, streams and wells creating water emergencies, according to the drought monitor.

Both declarations are valid for seven days with both cities announcing that they will consider extending the declaration in their Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 meetings for Bryan and College Station respectively.

The declarations of drought can be found here for College Station and here for Bryan. An official Spanish declaration for Bryan can be found here.