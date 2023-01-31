Hearne leaders respond to winter conditions

Miguel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief for Hearne PD, said that they've responded to several crashes from ice on the roads.

HEARNE, Texas — The Hearne Police Department has worked with other agencies, including TXDOT and the Department of Public Safety, on the best measures to keep people in town safe from the winter weather conditions.

Miquel Vasquez, the Assistant Police Chief, said that there were several crashes in Robertson County on Tuesday morning caused by the ice on the roadways. Vasquez said that officers arrived to provide light and other needed support for drivers on the roadways.

“We did send our officers out there, have lights, to be able to slow and deter traffic because you know out on the highway, sometimes people don’t know how slippery it can get," said Vasquez.

The City of Hearne also initiated a warming center for those who don't have a warm place to stay during the week while temperatures border the freezing point. The warming center is set up at the Public Safety Building and can accommodate more than 30 people, if needed.