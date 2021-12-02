Staying safe in and outdoors during the extreme cold

TXDOT says if you don't have to travel, don't. Salvation Army is providing heaters to those in need.

BRYAN, Texas — The cold weather has reached the Brazos Valley. Roads may become dangerous this weekend with frigid temperatures.

TXDOT is ahead of the game and has already started pre-treating the roads in surrounding counties.

“We’re putting brine on our roadways, on our shaded areas, our overpasses and our major highways. We’re going to be continuing doing that throughout the weekend and next week. We will continue to monitor the weather,” said TXDOT PIO Bryan District Bob Colwell.

Colwell said if you don’t have to travel, stay indoors. But if you are commuting, make sure to stay away from shaded areas and bridges because they tend to freeze first.

“We need to allow plenty of time to be patient whenever we’re going somewhere. We don’t want to hit our brakes abruptly, nor do we want to use our cruise control because that can cause us to go into a skid,” said Colwell.

If you do skid, TXDOT advises you turn your wheel in the direction you are skidding, and if you run off the road, to stay inside your vehicle.

“Put on your emergency light and dial 911 to get help. That’s the best thing you can do if you were to get stuck in say snow or ice,” said Colwell.

While TXDOT is working hard to keep you safe outdoors, one local nonprofit is stepping up to keep you warm indoors.

“We have some used jackets available for individuals in need as well as heaters available for those that are experiencing issues with utilities, things like that that we could provide to those families and individuals, so that they don’t go without or suffer through the cold weather we’re expecting over the next few days,” said Salvation Army BCS Lt. Timothy Israel.

The Salvation Army said these services are available for anyone that is in need right now. You can go to the office during its hours to pick up coats or a heater.

“Don’t try to suffer through it or risk getting sick or any illness. Come on in and get a heater and make sure you’re safe these next few days to make sure you’re safe in this extremely cold weather,” said Lt. Israel.