Strawberry Moon is Tonight! What is it and how can you best see it?

A little history of what it is and how to best see it.

DALLAS — Tonight's sky is about to serve up a sweet celestial treat that you won't want to miss! The Strawberry Moon is upon us!

This scrumptious-sounding lunar event has nothing to do with the actual fruit or the moon turning red, but it does signify the perfect time to enjoy the beauty of the skies and share some fun moon-related facts with your friends and family.

But first, what is a Strawberry Moon, and when can you catch a glimpse of this celestial spectacle?

The Strawberry Moon, a term coined by Native American tribes, marks the first (and many times only) full moon in June. It's named after the wild strawberries that typically ripen during this time, signaling the peak of the harvesting season. The moon's phase turns full at about 10:30 p.m. tonight (June 3).

So, how can you make the most of this lunar event? Here are some tips to ensure you have the best Strawberry Moon experience:

1. Find the perfect viewing spot

To fully appreciate the Strawberry Moon, you'll want to find a location with minimal light pollution. Head away from the city lights and find a spot with a clear, unobstructed view of the eastern horizon, where the moon will rise.

2. Enhance your experience with binoculars or a telescope:

While the Strawberry Moon will be visible to the naked eye, using binoculars or a telescope can help you appreciate its beauty in greater detail.

3. Make it a fun gathering:

Invite friends and family to join you for a Strawberry Moon viewing party. Bring along blankets, lawn chairs and snacks – and don't forget the strawberries! Share the story behind the moon's name and enjoy a memorable night under the stars.