Texas customers switching to solar amidst triple digit temperatures

BRYAN, Texas — ERCOT has issued repeated requests across Texas asking for homeowners to conserve energy during the summer so far.

However, the organization has also previously mentioned that they expect energy levels to be sufficient throughout the summer. One reason for this might be the rise in some Texans making the switch to solar energy.

Bobby McFarland, the National Sales Manager for Roofing and Restoration Services of America (RRSA), said they have had, on average, 20 calls a month, from customers in Texas who've considered transitioning to solar energy.

“We’re getting a lot of it in Texas. Texas and California are our top markets. Obviously, it’s the sunshine," said McFarland.

McFarland said that his company acquired solar shingles to sell to homeowners as an alternative to the traditional model. In that time, the roofing expert mentioned that he's worked with multiple homeowners to evaluate their needs.

He provided an example on what common situations for households could be.

“You could have two households, one that uses a lot of energy and one that doesn’t. You have one with their temperature at 68 and the other at 78," McFarland said.

He also noted that each person, if having considered solar energy, should at least have a consultation before making a final decision to determine the benefits, financial costs, and home factors to decide if a switch to solar would be beneficial.