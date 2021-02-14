'Rotating outages' possible in next 72 hours as state officials urge Texans to conserve power due to extreme cold

Officials are concerned the state's electricity grid will be overwhelmed as people try to keep their homes heated.

Updated at 5:51 p.m. with an alert from SMU officials.

State officials are asking Texans to conserve as much electricity as they can safely and reliably over the coming days as record-low temperatures are expected to plunge the state further into a dangerous winter storm.

The request comes from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that oversees the state's electric grid. Officials there are concerned that as temperatures drop further, the grid will not be able to support all the demands placed on it.

"There’s certainly a possibility we could have to do rotating outages," said Dan Woodfin, senior director of system operations at ERCOT. "We believe we may have to tomorrow [Monday] and Tuesday. That is a little more likely."

On Sunday evening, Southern Methodist University sent out an alert that school officials had been told to "expect rotating power outages of 15 minutes up to 2X thru Tues." SMU warned that following an outage, it could take up five or more hours to restore full heat.

Texas is already seeing record-breaking electricity demands, ERCOT officials said.

If electric reserves drop below certain thresholds, ERCOT would ask regional providers like Oncor and Reliant to turn off electricity to some neighborhoods for "maybe 15-30 minutes," Woodfin explained.

At the same time, the grid is experiencing higher-than-normal generation outages caused by frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies with individuals using it to heat their own homes.

About half of the state's wind turbine capacity (25,000-megawatts) is not currently generating power because many turbines have become frozen. But, the turbines are still producing more power than typically expected.

"Wind is putting out more than we count on for the winter season," Woodfin added.

The turbines that are operating are producing more than normal, he continued. It is uncertain whether there are plans to de-ice the turbines in parts of west and northwest Texas, ERCOT said.

With temperatures expected to drop down to 0 degrees at times through Tuesday, and below 0 with wind chill, demand on the grid is expected to remain extremely high.

ERCOT officials said later Sunday they may need to go into emergency operations starting that evening. At this point, rotating outages would be the last step they would take in an emergency.

Power reserves are currently fine, Woodfin said, but ERCOT is concerned about the forecast.

“While Oncor’s transmission and distribution system is prepared to handle the increased load, requests for conservation are a case of supply and demand – when there may not be enough power generation to meet the high demand for electricity," said Connie Piloto, Oncor Director of Communications.

Experts explained that even taking a few small steps to reduce power consumption in your home can help your community:

Turn down your thermostat to 68 degrees

Keep lights off when not in a room

Unplug appliances not in use

Avoid using large appliances like washing machines, esp. during peak times

Close off heat escape routes like drafty doors or fireplace dampers (when not in use)

Set your ceiling fan to rotate clockwise to force warm air downwards

Close blinds and shades at night to keep out cold air. Open them during the day to allow sunshine in.

Reliant is urging Texans to particularly reduce their energy usage during peak times between the hours of 6 to 10 p.m. and 5 to 9 a.m. over the next few days.

Those hours are often the times when temperatures are coldest and demand for electricity is highest, officials explained.

And officials are asking that businesses and other large consumers of electricity limit their use of electricity over the next few days to just essential production.

Texans are also urged to immediately report any downed power lines by calling 911, Oncor officials said. Crews are staged across its service areas to respond to any problems.

ERCOT has a graph showing the state electrical grid's capacity compared to demand. To see it in real-time, click here.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to the wintry weather conditions.

The governor has also requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from the White House to make additional resources available for communities impacted by this weather event.

The Texas State Operations Center will also be active 24 hours a day through the end of next week.

During a news conference Saturday, Gov. Abbott warned Texans "the severity of the weather is unprecedented and people should be ready."

There are over 3,000 troopers deployed, the National Guard will be assisting local law enforcement and performing welfare checks in rural areas, search and rescue teams are monitoring and the Texas forest service will be in place to deal with any downed trees and to clear roads.

Texas Department of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd is also asking everyone to be aware of carbon monoxide poisoning as power outages begin to happen across the state. If your power does go out, Kidd says do not burn any gas appliances in your home.

Officials also want to remind people not bring any generators inside— they should remain at least 30 feet away from your home.