Winter storms could cause Texas roadways to worsen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A new insurance report showed that Texas is ranked 23rd when it comes to the worst pothole problems. An expert shared with KAGS that the sudden change in temperatures to wintery conditions is to blame.

Research analyst Nick VinZant explained how icy roads and snow are behind the formation of potholes. Most notably, the most recent run-in Texas had with extreme wintery weather was after the 2021 winter storms. He explained how once snow melts into the roads, and freeze it creates a pothole.

"Anytime you live in a place like Texas, where you're going to see temperature changes quickly and very significantly quickly, that's when you're gonna see a large amount of potholes. And maybe that doesn't sound that bad, but that's still a pretty big problem," said VinZant.

Additionally, potholes can have devastating consequences to other parts of your car, and not just your tires.

"But it can be much worse than that where it's damaging your engine, your shocks and struts, your suspension, your alignment," said VinZant.

It's a costly bump that won't even be protected under your insurance, according to VinZant.

"I think what we are seeing here is a decline in America's infrastructure. We are obviously seeing if you look around the nationwide, and you see bridges that are falling under disrepair, roads that are eroding," said VinZant.

As many agencies work to improve transportation. He said continuing to invest in more infrastructure will improve Texas roadways.