The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season begins June 1st. This season is forecast to be hyper-active. Areas to monitor in June are closer to the United States.

TEXAS, USA — The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins Tuesday, June 1st, and this hurricane season is forecast to be hyper-active. NOAA and Colorado State University experts predict above average named storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes due to favorable atmospheric conditions and warmer waters across the North Atlantic. In fact, the year has already arrived with a bang. A pre-season system, Tropical Storm Ana, developed east of Bermuda in May.

In June, the main development area is closer to home. The Gulf of Mexico, western Caribbean, and just off the Southeast Coast are areas favored for the development of tropical systems. Areas along the Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic will need to keep an eye out for developing tropical systems in June because these systems have a higher probability to impact land since they're developing closer to home.

Historically, the frequency of June tropical systems is fairly low but the frequency starts gradually increasing through July with a big uptick from August through September. Due to the historically high frequency of tropical systems from June through November, the official Atlantic Hurricane Season is from June 1st through November 30th.