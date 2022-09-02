Tropical funnels spotted in the Coastal Bend

Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3NEWS viewers sent in several photos of a funnel cloud near Gregory Friday morning.

Some funnel clouds were spotted earlier this morning in Gregory. (Photos courtesy J.J Morales and Jeffrey Potter) Posted by KIII 3 News on Friday, September 2, 2022

Tropical funnels can look scary coming down from a cloud, but they rarely cause any damage.

These funnels develop in an atmosphere featuring abundant tropical moisture and light wind.

They form when the wind is light at the surface and faster in the upper atmosphere.

This is known as speed shear and can create a horizontal rotating column of air in the midlevel of the atmosphere.

When a thunderstorm updraft forms it can push part of the column of air higher in the atmosphere turning it vertical and a weak funnel may form.

They tend to be short-lived because there's speed shear, but not a lot of directional wind shear. This is where the wind changes direction with height. Atmospheres that produce stronger tornadoes feature speed and directional shear. Both is needed to keep the rotation going.

Tropical funnels rarely reach the ground, but if they do you may notice strong wind gusts that may result in minor damage.

We have plenty of tropical moisture today and through the weekend, so be on the lookout for more tropical funnels with storm activity.