The storm continues to strengthen as it approaches the Gulf of Mexico.

TAMPA, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas in the tropics, including Ida – which is now a hurricane. In fact, Ida is forecast to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall.

Ida formed early Thursday evening in the Caribbean, and Cuba has since issued a hurricane warning for the Isle of Youth and the Pinar del Rio and Artemisa provinces.

As of the NHC's 1:15 p.m. update, Ida was about 165 miles east of the western tip of Cuba. The hurricane was packing 75-mph winds and chugging northwest at 15 mph.

Meteorologists expect Ida to pass near or over western Cuba on Friday before moving across the Gulf of Mexico Friday night into Saturday. It's expected to make landfall on the northern Gulf coast of the United States by Sunday.

If it keeps strengthening as expected, it will reach "major" hurricane strength as it approaches the Gulf coast this weekend.

The following watches and warnings are now in effect, per the NHC:

Hurricane Warning

Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and Artemisa and the Isle of Youth



Storm Surge Watch

Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border

Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay

Hurricane Watch

Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border

Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans

Tropical Storm Warning

Little Cayman and Cayman Brac

Cuban provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, and Havana

Tropical Storm Watch

Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.

Now is the time folks along the northern Gulf coast need to be aware of this system and take care of all preparations by Sunday.

The GFS and European models are agreeing on a potentially strong system making landfall along the Louisiana coast by late Sunday or early Monday as a high-end category 2, possibly as a major category 3 hurricane.

The Euro's latest run has the storm approaching the Louisiana border slightly later Monday morning, while the GFS shows a slower-arriving storm. Models will continue to shift over the next several days, which will inevitably lead to changes.

The Gulf waters are incredibly warm, especially along the northern Gulf Coast. That's fuel the storm could use to quickly intensify into a strong system.

What does this mean for the Tampa Bay area? Impacts look to stay away from Florida, but more moisture moving in from the outskirts of the system could increase our rain chances for the weekend.