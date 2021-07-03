Temperatures will soar into the 80s this week but don't plant the garden just yet. Another cold snap is possible in about a week.

TEXAS, USA — Above average and spring-like temperatures are in the forecast this upcoming week into the weekend for a good chunk of Texas, including the Brazos Valley. Ridging will control the weather, allowing temperatures to run a good 10 to 15-degrees above average. 80s are likely from mid to late week across the Brazos Valley.

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the eastern-half of Texas to see temperatures above average March 12 through March 16.

With temperatures forecast to be so warm this week, many will have the urge to plant gardens, but this is not wise--just yet. The weather models are suggesting another cold snap in about a week. A cold front will move into Texas next weekend, which will bring colder temperatures. Temperatures will run 10 to 15-degrees below average for a good chunk of Texas from late next weekend into the following week.

The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted the entire state of Texas to see below average temperatures days 8 through 14.

It is uncertain just how cold the temperatures will get but there are some indications of a frost, and possibly a freeze, will occur for the Brazos Valley in just over a week.