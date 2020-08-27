Widespread power outage in Montgomery County due to Hurricane Laura

The power outage is also affecting residents in Chambers, Liberty and Walker counties.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — Brownouts related to Hurricane Laura have left tens of thousands of Entergy customers without power.

There is a widespread power outage in Montgomery County and some residents in Chambers, Liberty and Walker counties are also affected.

Montgomery County Precinct 3 Commissioner James Noack said the power outages are necessary to protect the integrity of the power transmission line.

"If this line were to fail -- all of Texas ENTERGY customers would be without power," Noack wrote on Facebook.

Hurricane Laura damaged key transmission lines, conductors, wooden and steel transmission towers that could bring electrical power from the east.

Noack said there is no estimated time on when the power will be restored.

Click here to view the Entergy outage map.

Entergy is asking customers in its western area north of Houston to voluntarily reduce their usage of electricity by:

Raise the central air conditioner thermostat to 78 degrees. Window units should be adjusted accordingly.

Use energy efficient electric ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air and help occupants feel cooler.

Close window blinds, drapes and curtains to reduce warming in the home from direct sunlight.

Check the air conditioner filter to be sure it is clean.

Delay laundering clothes, washing dishes, bathing, etc. until later in the evening or early morning. These activities produce moisture and increase humidity in the house, making the air conditioner work harder.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting, and resist the temptation to open the oven door while baking.

Do not allow cooled air to escape from the home. Check caulking around doors and windows. Close the fireplace damper. Fill holes and gaps where wiring and pipes enter the house.

Make sure your clothes dryer and attic are vented properly.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said there are currently about 160,000 people in Texas without power because of Hurricane Laura.