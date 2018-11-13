PORTLAND, Ore. — Starting Tuesday, Dutch Bros will place buckets at ordering windows for customers to donate money to assist in California's wildfire relief efforts. The company said it will match donations up to $150,000.

The donation effort, which will run at every Dutch Bros location in seven states, ends Monday, Nov. 19.

At least 42 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfire in Northern California that started Thursday, making it the deadliest blaze in state history. Hundreds of people remain unaccounted for and the search for bodies continues Tuesday.

"The California wildfires are devastating for our employees, customers and communities," said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. "Matching donations is one of several steps we'll be taking to help support the communities we love as they begin the process of rebuilding."

The donations will be given to local non-profit organizations that directly provide aid to fire victims with immediate needs, including United Way of Northern California, the Salvation Army and North Valley Community Foundation.

Salem woman seeks donations to help animals affected by California wildfire

Andrea Tyler recently moved to the Salem area from Paradise, California. She just returned after getting her future mother-in-law out after her home burned. She was evacuated with many others to the Elks Lodge in the area.

Tyler's good friend's home is gone, too, along with so many others she knows.

She knows she can't change that so she's turning her attention to helping animals affected by the fire.

"Animals are my heart," Tyler said.

Many animals died in the fire and many more have been injured and separated from their families. Tyler is collecting donations to help.

"Dog beds, chew toys, halters, anything that you think of than an animal would typically need. We need all of it," she said.

Tyler said animals need help, too.

"They're traumatized at this time, just as traumatized as humans," she said. "People don't think about that sometimes. They're going through just as much not being with their humans and not having their beds to sleep in at night."

Tyler has set up a donation page on Facebook. If you'd like to donate, click here.

© 2018 KGW