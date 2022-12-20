Local tire shop owner shares holiday tire safety tips ahead of wintery blast

With frigid temperatures set to hit the Lone Star State soon, a local tire shop owner is providing advice on how to be prepared for the cold weather on the road.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — This weekend, the Brazos Valley will be experiencing extreme winter temperatures that many may not be prepared for.

A local tire shop owner, Jose DeLeon, explained his best tips to stay safe on the road, "My advice is to swap your used tires for new ones because although they may look like they're in good condition, tires have an expiration date."

When a tire can no longer be used, the ribs a long the tread will be elevated, making the tire smooth and flat. Once a tire gets to this point, the tire has been overused and is past its expiration date, making it dangerous to drive with.

DeLeon mentioned how many people take the cheap way out when replacing their tires, often settling for used ones and not thinking of the quality level of the tire they are putting on their car.

With the unpredictable weather in Texas, it's better to be safe than sorry, according to DeLeon.