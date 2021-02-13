Winter Weather: Safe Driving Tips

Stay home if possible, if you have to venture out, here are some driving tips to keep you and other drivers safe.

BRYAN, Texas — This past week, KAGS Chief Meteorologist Dr. Christopher Nunley has been telling the Bryan/College Station communities to get ready.

We need to prepare for what is coming our way. This is not ‘fake news’.

This extreme winter weather advisory is very real, we are advising our viewers to take it seriously.

If you can avoid driving, do so, if you can’t then please drive safe for yourself and other drivers around you.

“A lot of times in the Brazos Valley, when we get snow events, we get temperatures that are marginal. They [the temperatures] are around 28 degrees, maybe 32 degrees,” Dr. Nunley said.

Icy conditions are possible on roads throughout the state this weekend. Please please please stay home if possible. If you must drive, reduce your speed and increase your following distance. #BeSafeDriveSmart #EndTheStreakTX pic.twitter.com/CS54tnaIKr — TxDOT (@TxDOT) February 12, 2021

“This one, however, we can actually see temperatures fall down to the single digits, close to zero. As you can imagine, that is going to make the roadways extremely hazardous, especially with that layer of ice that is underneath the snow.”