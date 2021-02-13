Winter Weather: Safe Driving Tips

BRYAN, Texas — This past week, KAGS Chief Meteorologist Dr. Christopher Nunley has been telling the Bryan/College Station communities to get ready.
We need to prepare for what is coming our way. This is not ‘fake news’.
This extreme winter weather advisory is very real, we are advising our viewers to take it seriously.
If you can avoid driving, do so, if you can’t then please drive safe for yourself and other drivers around you.
“A lot of times in the Brazos Valley, when we get snow events, we get temperatures that are marginal. They [the temperatures] are around 28 degrees, maybe 32 degrees,” Dr. Nunley said.
“This one, however, we can actually see temperatures fall down to the single digits, close to zero. As you can imagine, that is going to make the roadways extremely hazardous, especially with that layer of ice that is underneath the snow.”
If you must drive, KAGS News is advising its viewers and everyone in Texas to drive safely over the next few days.