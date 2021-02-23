Skip Navigation
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on SMS
Share on Email
Navigation
News
Back
Local
Politics
Health
Money
Nation World
Investigative
Entertainment
Education
The Buzz
Features
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Explosion from train, 18-wheeler colliding in Cameron, Texas
Texans helping Texans | Bryan/College Station business donating sales to family who lost home in fire
Weather
Back
Forecast
Radar
10-Day
Maps
Hurricane
Latest Weather Stories
Uncovering the hidden history of the Buffalo Soldiers
Need repairs from the winter storm? Be smart, don't get scammed by shady contractors
Sports
Back
Texas A&M
High School
Sam Houston State
Blinn
College Football
NFL
Olympics
Bombers
Latest Sports Stories
Brazos Valley Girls High School Basketball Area Round Scoreboard
Kats down Cardinals, clinch SLC tourney berth
Connect
Back
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
TV Listings
YouTube
Local Events
Latest News Stories
PHOTOS: Explosion from train, 18-wheeler colliding in Cameron, Texas
BREAKING | Authorities responding to explosion after train collides with 18-wheeler in Cameron
Watch
Search
Search:
Search
Right Now
Bryan, TX »
56°
Bryan, TX »
Weather
Closings
Politics
Support Local
VERIFY
Radar
High School Sports
Breaking News
Read More »
More (
) »
Bryan's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Bryan, Texas | KAGSTV.com
PHOTOS: Explosion from train, 18-wheeler colliding in Cameron, Texas
1/6
Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch
A train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron early Tuesday morning.
2/6
Karla Saufer
A train collided into an 18-wheeler in Cameron, Texas Tuesday morning.
3/6
Lynn Hagan
Huge smoke cloud seen from a distance after a train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron Tuesday morning.
4/6
5/6
Facebook
Chris White says multiple crews responding to the scene, asks public to stay clear of the road.
6/6
Facebook
Jay Shultz with the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department shared this photo on Facebook.
1
/
6
×
Cameron Police Chief Lonnie Gosch
A train collided with an 18-wheeler in Cameron early Tuesday morning.
More
KAGS would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow