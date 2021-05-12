Brazos Valley Cares and Vietnam War hero John Anderson to host celebration benefiting veterans

The event is open to the public with registration for tickets available online

Retired Army veteran John Anderson returned from Vietnam on May 5, 1970. Since 1990, Anderson has hosted an event every five years that benefit local veteran organizations in the Brazos Valley area.

The John Anderson Return from Vietnam 50 Year event will include appetizers by Admiral Catering, dinner by Chef Tai with music and more. It will be hosted at The Ice House in Bryan with keynote speaker BG Joe Ramirez.

The event was canceled last year and in the past raised over $13,000. To register for the event, visit our link here. Anderson hopes to have a final headcount by this weekend so registration should be accounted for then.

To sponsor the event, click on our link here.