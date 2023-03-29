x
Cars and Coffee to return to Aggieland Outfitters on April 2

The event will be held on Sunday, April 2, at the University Drive store, and will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Credit: Aggieland Outfitters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Aggieland Outfitters store off of University Drive in College Station will be once again hosting an official Cars & Coffee event on Sunday, April 2, according to a press release from the outlet.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., and spots at the event will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. In total, 75 spots are available for those who wish to attend.

There will be complimentary coffee provided by Rockdale Coffee and one-of-a-kind cars from BCK Racing Texas and the Texas A&M Sports Car Club at the event.

Click here to view the event page on Facebook.

